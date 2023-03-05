The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lopez put up 26 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-130 loss versus the 76ers.

Below, we break down Lopez's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 19.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 8.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA 22.5 22.8 28.8 PR 21.5 21.5 27.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Wizards

Lopez has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 12.1% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Wizards give up 113.2 points per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have conceded 23.8 per game, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.7 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 28 21 12 3 1 6 1 1/1/2023 24 8 10 0 1 1 1

