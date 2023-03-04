Saturday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) and St. John's Red Storm (22-7) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Golden Eagles' last outing on Monday ended in a 98-80 victory against DePaul.

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, St. John's (NY) 60

Marquette Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Golden Eagles beat the No. 9 UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Storm are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

98-80 at home over DePaul (No. 65) on February 27

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 65) on January 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marquette Performance Insights