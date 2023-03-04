Jrue Holiday and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 139-117 win versus the Magic, Holiday totaled 23 points and nine assists.

In this piece we'll break down Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 22.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.8 Assists 6.5 7.2 6.8 PRA 29.5 32.1 33.7 PR 22.5 24.9 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.0



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 14.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 27th in possessions per game with 102.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.3 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 41.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 23.6 per game, sixth in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 23 10 3 4 0 0 1 10/20/2022 36 6 4 8 0 0 2

