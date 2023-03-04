The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three straight games.

You can see the Predators try to hold off the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/21/2022 Blackhawks Predators 4-2 NAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Seth Jones 51 7 21 28 47 41 -
Taylor Raddysh 61 14 12 26 23 26 55.6%
Philipp Kurashev 60 8 16 24 21 38 44.2%
Andreas Athanasiou 60 14 8 22 33 42 39.5%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Predators rank 26th in the league with 169 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 59 17 39 56 27 23 -
Matt Duchene 58 19 31 50 48 29 53%
Tyson Barrie 62 10 33 43 29 25 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.