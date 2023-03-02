Wisconsin vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) matching up with the Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-64 victory as our model heavily favors Purdue.
The Badgers came out on top in their last matchup 78-70 against Michigan on Sunday.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Wisconsin 64
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on February 26, the Badgers registered their best win of the season, a 78-70 home victory.
- The Badgers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 15th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wisconsin is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-80 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 11
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on January 8
- 76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 11
- 64-57 on the road over Northwestern (No. 144) on February 23
- 88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 185) on February 20
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 69 points per game, 110th in college basketball, while giving up 73.2 per outing, 342nd in college basketball) and have a -126 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Wisconsin has averaged 68.6 points per game in Big Ten play, and 69 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Badgers are averaging 10.4 more points per game at home (74.3) than away (63.9).
- At home Wisconsin is giving up 72.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it is away (72.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Badgers are posting 69 points per contest, the same number of points as their season average.
