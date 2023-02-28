Tuesday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (10-18) going head to head against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-18) at 8:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 64-55 victory for Milwaukee, who are favored by our model.

The Panthers are coming off of a 63-56 loss to Cleveland State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris 55

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers picked up their best win of the season on December 1, when they grabbed a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 17

55-54 over Boise State (No. 178) on November 27

64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on February 23

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 31

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on November 10

Milwaukee Performance Insights