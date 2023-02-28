The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 104-101 win over the Suns, Holiday had 33 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 21.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.8 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.2 PRA 29.5 32.1 33.1 PR 23.5 25 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Nets

Holiday is responsible for attempting 14.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

Holiday is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Holiday's Bucks average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 98.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 112.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 22.9 assists per contest, the Nets are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Nets give up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 34 18 3 5 2 0 1 10/26/2022 36 15 7 4 1 1 2

