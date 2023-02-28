The Arizona Coyotes (20-30-9) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (21-33-5) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Coyotes fell to the Nashville Predators 6-2 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Blackhawks have a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 goals while conceding 33 in that period. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in four goals (12.9% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-175)

Coyotes (-175) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-1.4)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 21-33-5 this season and are 8-5-13 in overtime contests.

In the 17 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 23 points.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 12 games and they finished 0-11-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (3-8-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 27 games, earning 38 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 16 games and picked up 11 points with a record of 4-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-5-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 45 games, going 15-27-3 to register 33 points.

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 28th 2.66 Goals Scored 2.49 32nd 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.58 26th 32nd 25.7 Shots 27.1 31st 31st 35.5 Shots Allowed 33.8 28th 24th 19.1% Power Play % 18% 27th 26th 74.8% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

