Marquette vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (15-15) at Al McGuire Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Golden Eagles head into this contest following a 58-46 victory over Xavier on Saturday.
Marquette vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Marquette vs. DePaul Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 72, DePaul 63
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles beat the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Marquette has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 61) on January 4
- 80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 70) on January 22
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and are allowing 56.7 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Marquette is putting up 62.2 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (64.6 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- The Golden Eagles put up 66.9 points per game at home, compared to 60.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
- Marquette is surrendering 51 points per game this season in home games, which is 12 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63).
- On offense, the Golden Eagles have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 60.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 64.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
