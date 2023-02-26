Wisconsin vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of Michigan, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Badgers took care of business in their most recent matchup 64-57 against Northwestern on Thursday.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 77, Wisconsin 63
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers captured their best win of the season on January 11, when they grabbed an 84-80 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Badgers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Wisconsin is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 138) on February 11
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 138) on January 8
- 64-57 on the road over Northwestern (No. 140) on February 23
- 88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 179) on February 20
- 72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 11
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers average 68.7 points per game (116th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per outing (340th in college basketball). They have a -134 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.6 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Wisconsin tallies fewer points per game (68.0) than its season average (68.7).
- At home, the Badgers are scoring 10.1 more points per game (74.0) than they are when playing on the road (63.9).
- Wisconsin is giving up 72.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 72.8.
- The Badgers have been putting up 68.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
