On Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) will be trying to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Phoenix Suns (33-28). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +216 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (fourth in league).

Milwaukee has compiled a 33-23-3 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 29 times.

Bucks and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +600 +240 - Suns +425 +235 -2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.