Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (26-4) matching up with the Milwaukee Panthers (10-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State.
The Panthers are coming off of a 64-34 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in their last game on Thursday.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Milwaukee 56
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers notched their signature win of the season on December 1 by securing a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, the No. 59-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Milwaukee has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 17
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 179) on November 27
- 64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on February 23
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 279) on December 31
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 286) on January 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -49 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.9 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (82nd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Milwaukee scores more points per game (61.6) than its season average (58.9).
- The Panthers put up 62.3 points per game in home games, compared to 56.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.0 points per contest.
- At home, Milwaukee is ceding 6.0 fewer points per game (57.8) than away from home (63.8).
- On offense, the Panthers have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 61.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 58.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.