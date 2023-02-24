Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 131-125 win over the Celtics (his last game) Middleton produced 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Middleton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.6 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.6 PRA 25.5 21.3 23.6 PR 21.5 17.4 20 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Khris Middleton has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 3.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 2.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Conceding 108.3 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat concede 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.2 assists per game, the Heat are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Khris Middleton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 20 24 7 4 1 0 1

