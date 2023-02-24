Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Milwaukee Bucks (41-17), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when hosting the Miami Heat (32-27). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-1)
|-
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Bucks (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.8 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Heat put up 108.3 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 108.3 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential.
- Milwaukee has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 26 times.
- Miami has covered 21 times in 59 games with a spread this year.
Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+550
|+220
|-
|Heat
|+6000
|+2000
|-900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.