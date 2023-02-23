Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 23.
The Badgers' last outing on Monday ended in an 88-62 victory against Rutgers.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 71, Wisconsin 68
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers' signature win this season came in an 84-80 victory on January 11 over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings.
- The Badgers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).
- Wisconsin has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 142) on February 11
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 142) on January 8
- 88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 172) on February 20
- 72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on December 11
- 58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on November 7
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -141 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (112th in college basketball), and give up 73.9 per outing (345th in college basketball).
- In Big Ten games, Wisconsin has averaged 0.5 fewer points (68.3) than overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Badgers are scoring 74 points per game, 10.1 more than they are averaging away (63.9).
- Wisconsin is conceding fewer points at home (72.9 per game) than away (74.3).
- The Badgers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 68.1 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points their than season average of 68.8.
