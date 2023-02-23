Thursday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (9-17) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-16) facing off at Klotsche Center (on February 23) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 victory for Milwaukee.

The Panthers lost their most recent game 50-45 against Robert Morris on Sunday.

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the Green Bay Phoenix (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-52 win on December 1 -- their signature victory of the season.

Milwaukee has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 17

55-54 over Boise State (No. 180) on November 27

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 280) on December 31

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 288) on January 20

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on November 10

Milwaukee Performance Insights