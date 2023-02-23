Thursday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (23-4) going head-to-head against the Cleveland State Vikings (26-3) at 6:30 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Green Bay, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Phoenix claimed a 67-54 win over Youngstown State.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 65, Cleveland State 62

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix picked up their best win of the season on January 14, when they secured an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Green Bay has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on December 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 150) on December 14

54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 10

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on January 7

56-46 over Northeastern (No. 154) on November 25

Green Bay Performance Insights