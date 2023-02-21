Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5) at United Center on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have won five games in a row.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-280)
|Blackhawks (+235)
|6.5
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 51 times, and won 16, or 31.4%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 16 games this season as an underdog by +235 or more and is 4-12 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 29.9% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 28 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|181 (14th)
|Goals
|136 (32nd)
|156 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|199 (25th)
|31 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (29th)
|28 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (22nd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Blackhawks' games average 7.1 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (136 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 199 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Their -63 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
