Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Monday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (8-19) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 win for Wisconsin, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
Last time out, the Badgers lost 91-61 to Iowa on Wednesday.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 72, Rutgers 68
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers took down the Michigan State Spartans (No. 54-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-80 win on January 11 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Badgers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (10).
- Wisconsin has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on January 8
- 76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 11
- 72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 11
- 58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on November 7
- 59-44 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on January 25
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have a -167 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball.
- Wisconsin is putting up 66.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (68.1).
- At home, the Badgers are putting up 8.9 more points per game (72.8) than they are when playing on the road (63.9).
- In 2022-23, Wisconsin is giving up 73.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 74.3.
- The Badgers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 64.9 points a contest compared to the 68.1 they've averaged this season.
