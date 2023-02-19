Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (9-16) and the Robert Morris Colonials (10-16) at UPMC Events Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with Milwaukee coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Panthers won their most recent outing 75-54 against Youngstown State on Friday.
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 60, Robert Morris 59
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' best win of the season came against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings. The Panthers picked up the 59-52 home win on December 1.
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 164) on February 17
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 193) on November 27
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 274) on December 31
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on November 10
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 20
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -74 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.3 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (121st in college basketball).
- In conference play, Milwaukee is scoring more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (59.3) in 2022-23.
- The Panthers average 62.2 points per game at home, and 57.2 on the road.
- Milwaukee is allowing fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (64.8).
- The Panthers have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 63.7 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 59.3.
