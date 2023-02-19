Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Green Bay Phoenix (22-4) and the Youngstown State Penguins (18-8) facing off at Beeghly Center (on February 19) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 win for Green Bay.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Phoenix claimed a 61-37 victory over Robert Morris.
Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 66, Youngstown State 57
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Phoenix picked up their signature win of the season on January 14, an 82-65 road victory.
- Green Bay has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18
- 54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on February 10
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on January 7
- 56-46 over Northeastern (No. 149) on November 25
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 151) on December 14
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (posting 67.7 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and allowing 52.6 per outing, sixth in college basketball) and have a +392 scoring differential.
- Green Bay has averaged 0.5 fewer points in Horizon action (67.2) than overall (67.7).
- At home, the Phoenix average 70.3 points per game. On the road, they score 67.3.
- In 2022-23 Green Bay is allowing 6.5 fewer points per game at home (49.3) than on the road (55.8).
- In their previous 10 games, the Phoenix are averaging 66.3 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (67.7).
