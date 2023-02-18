Saturday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8) squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (19-6) at 3:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Wednesday 52-51 against Providence.

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 66, St. John's (NY) 59

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On February 8, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 21st-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20

80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on January 22

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 71) on January 4

66-49 at home over Georgetown (No. 105) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marquette Performance Insights