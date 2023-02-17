Friday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (18-7) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-16) at Beeghly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Panthers head into this game following an 81-71 loss to Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 68, Milwaukee 56

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Panthers claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings.

The Penguins have tied for the 168th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 over Boise State (No. 198) on November 27

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 31

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on November 10

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 20

72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 311) on January 7

Milwaukee Performance Insights