Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (18-7) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-16) at Beeghly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Panthers head into this game following an 81-71 loss to Northern Kentucky on Sunday.
Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 68, Milwaukee 56
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Panthers claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings.
- The Penguins have tied for the 168th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 198) on November 27
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 31
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on November 10
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 20
- 72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 311) on January 7
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a -95 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 58.6 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, and are allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 130th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Milwaukee is averaging more points (61.6 per game) than it is overall (58.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Panthers are scoring 62.2 points per game, 6.5 more than they are averaging away (55.7).
- Milwaukee is conceding fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (65.8).
- While the Panthers are averaging 58.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 61.2 a contest.
