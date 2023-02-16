Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Holiday, in his previous game (February 14 win against the Celtics) posted 40 points, seven assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.5 19.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 6.4 Assists 6.5 7.1 5.9 PRA 33.5 31.8 31.9 PR 26.5 24.7 26 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 113.4 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Bulls give up 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the league.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 36 14 5 11 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.