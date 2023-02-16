The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) will look to continue an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at United Center as 7-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Bulls 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7)

The Bucks have a 31-23-3 ATS record this season compared to the 30-28-0 mark from the Bulls.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 7-10 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 7-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (41.4% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (47.4%).

The Bucks have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-9) this season, better than the .424 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (14-19).

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, Milwaukee is putting up 114.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.8 points per contest at the other end (seventh-ranked).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 18th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.7 per game.

The Bucks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.3 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

So far this season, Milwaukee has taken 55.8% two-pointers, accounting for 65.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 44.2% from three-point land (34.2% of the team's baskets).

