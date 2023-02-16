The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 131-125 win over the Celtics, Lopez had four points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lopez's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.2 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA 22.5 21.9 21 PR 20.5 20.7 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.0



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Bulls

Lopez has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 11.7% and 12.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Bulls concede 113.4 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have allowed 25.9 per game, 23rd in the league.

The Bulls give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 37 14 6 1 0 4 1 11/23/2022 32 20 7 0 3 1 1

