How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) will try to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on February 16, 2023 at United Center.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 23-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The Bucks score just 1.5 more points per game (114.9) than the Bulls allow (113.4).
- Milwaukee is 27-2 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Bucks are scoring 8.1 more points per game (118.9) than they are on the road (110.8).
- Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 in road games.
- When it comes to total threes made, the Bucks have performed worse at home this year, draining 14.2 threes per game, compared to 14.4 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 37% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% mark away from home.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Knee
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Calf
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Reconditioning
|Bobby Portis
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.