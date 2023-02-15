The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) will be trying to extend a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Badgers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.7).

Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.

Wisconsin is 6-3 when it scores more than 70.7 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).

Iowa has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Iowa is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (55.2%).

The Badgers shoot 41.8% from the field, 2% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Wisconsin Schedule