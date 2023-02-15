Marquette vs. Providence Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8) and the Providence Friars (13-13) at Alumni Hall (RI) has a projected final score of 68-58 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles earned a 59-52 win against UConn.
Marquette vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island
Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 68, Providence 58
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles took down the No. 4 UConn Huskies in a 59-52 win on February 8, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 4
- 80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 78) on January 22
- 77-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 10
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles have a +195 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and are giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Marquette is putting up fewer points (64.4 per game) than it is overall (66.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Golden Eagles are putting up 69.2 points per game, 6.9 more than they are averaging away (62.3).
- At home Marquette is allowing 51.7 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than it is on the road (66.6).
- The Golden Eagles have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 64.3 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points their than season average of 66.4.
