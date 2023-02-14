The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) are home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 42.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Wisconsin is 8-3 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Badgers are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 106th.

The 65 points per game the Badgers score are the same as the Wolverines allow.

Wisconsin is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin averages 66.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Badgers are allowing 60.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 71.1.

Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin has played better in home games this year, sinking 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Wisconsin Schedule