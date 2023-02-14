The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) are home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 42.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Wisconsin is 8-3 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 106th.
  • The 65 points per game the Badgers score are the same as the Wolverines allow.
  • Wisconsin is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Wisconsin averages 66.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Badgers are allowing 60.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 71.1.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin has played better in home games this year, sinking 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Northwestern L 54-52 Kohl Center
2/8/2023 @ Penn State W 79-74 Bryce Jordan Center
2/11/2023 @ Nebraska L 73-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/14/2023 Michigan - Kohl Center
2/18/2023 Rutgers - Kohl Center
2/22/2023 Iowa - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.