Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 14
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. There is no line set for the matchup.
There is no line set for the game.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Celtics 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics
- Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.6
- The Celtics (29-25-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Bucks (31-22-3) this season.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Boston and its opponents do it more often (50.9% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (46.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Celtics are 2-1, while the Bucks are 35-9 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks Performance Insights
- Offensively, Milwaukee is putting up 114.6 points per game (13th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (seventh-ranked).
- This season, the Bucks rank 19th in the league in assists, averaging 24.7 per game.
- The Bucks rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.3 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.8% of them have been two-pointers (65.9% of the team's made baskets) and 44.2% have been three-pointers (34.1%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.