Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (8-15) at Klotsche Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-60 in favor of Northern Kentucky. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Panthers are coming off of a 74-65 loss to Wright State in their last outing on Friday.
Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 60
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers captured their signature win of the season on December 1, when they beat the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 59-52.
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 10
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on December 31
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 262) on November 27
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 20
- 72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 7
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 58.1 points per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a -85 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.
- With 61 points per game in Horizon matchups, Milwaukee is tallying 2.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.1 PPG).
- In home games, the Panthers are scoring 5.6 more points per game (61.3) than they are away from home (55.7).
- Milwaukee gives up 57.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- The Panthers have been scoring 61.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 58.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
