Sunday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (20-4) and Wright State Raiders (5-20) matching up at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 72-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last time out, the Phoenix won on Friday 54-51 against Northern Kentucky.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Wright State 50

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they secured an 81-76 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).

Green Bay has 12 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

76-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 30

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 139) on December 18

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 14

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7

54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on February 10

Green Bay Performance Insights