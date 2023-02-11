Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-15) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-18) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Minnesota to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Badgers are coming off of an 88-63 loss to Michigan State in their last game on Wednesday.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 60

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers' best win of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings. The Badgers claimed the 84-80 road win on January 11.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Badgers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Wisconsin has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).

Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 8

58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 7

77-54 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on November 13

59-44 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 25

103-49 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on November 16

Wisconsin Performance Insights