Friday's game at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (8-14) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors Milwaukee.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Panthers earned a 62-57 win against Detroit Mercy.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Wright State 53

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Green Bay Phoenix 59-52 on December 1.

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 10
  • 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on December 31
  • 55-54 over Boise State (No. 262) on November 27
  • 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 20
  • 72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Milwaukee Performance Insights

  • The Panthers' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.8 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).
  • With 60.7 points per game in Horizon matchups, Milwaukee is averaging 2.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (57.8 PPG).
  • When playing at home, the Panthers are scoring 5.2 more points per game (60.9) than they are on the road (55.7).
  • Defensively, Milwaukee has been better at home this season, surrendering 56 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
  • The Panthers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 60.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points more than the 57.8 they've scored this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.