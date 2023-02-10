Milwaukee vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (8-14) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors Milwaukee.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Panthers earned a 62-57 win against Detroit Mercy.
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Wright State 53
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Green Bay Phoenix 59-52 on December 1.
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 10
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on December 31
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 262) on November 27
- 72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 20
- 72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.8 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).
- With 60.7 points per game in Horizon matchups, Milwaukee is averaging 2.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (57.8 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Panthers are scoring 5.2 more points per game (60.9) than they are on the road (55.7).
- Defensively, Milwaukee has been better at home this season, surrendering 56 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- The Panthers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 60.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points more than the 57.8 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.