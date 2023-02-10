Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (19-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9) at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 63-58 based on our computer prediction, with Green Bay securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 10.
Last time out, the Phoenix won on Sunday 70-50 against Oakland.
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 63, Northern Kentucky 58
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- When the Phoenix defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-54 on January 30, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Phoenix have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-76 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 3
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 139) on December 18
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 14
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 18
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix's +345 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 53.2 per contest (eighth in college basketball).
- On offense, Green Bay is posting 68.0 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (68.2 points per game) is 0.2 PPG higher.
- The Phoenix score 71.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- Green Bay is allowing 48.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.0 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (57.5).
- The Phoenix have been racking up 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 68.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
