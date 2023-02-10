The Wisconsin Badgers (14-9) currently rank 37th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Badgers visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The two squads take the court at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Wisconsin NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 37th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Wisconsin Team Stats

Wisconsin has a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. It is putting up 65.1 points per game to rank 329th in college basketball and is allowing 63.2 per outing to rank 29th in college basketball.

The Badgers are 7-4 at home, 4-4 on the road and 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Wisconsin has a 9-2 record in games it was listed as favorites, while finishing 5-7 when listed as underdogs.

In Big Ten action, Wisconsin is 6-7. It is 8-2 outside of conference play.

The Badgers are 5-4 in one-possession games and 9-5 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Wisconsin is undefeated (2-0) when favored by three or fewer points this season, and is 7-2 when favored by more than three points.

Wisconsin Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-6 | Q2 Record: 4-3 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0

5-6 | 4-3 | 0-0 | 5-0 Wisconsin has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

Wisconsin has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Wisconsin Players

The Badgers points and assists leader is Chucky Hepburn. He averages 12.9 points per game and adds 3.1 assists.

Steven Crowl paces Wisconsin with 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Badgers are led by Connor Essegian from long distance. He makes 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Wisconsin's blocks leader is Crowl, who averages 0.5 per game. Hepburn leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a contest.

