The Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6) are in the conversation to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +3500 on the moneyline, the 16th-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Golden Eagles visit the Georgetown Hoyas. The two squads take the court at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Marquette NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 16th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15000

Marquette Team Stats

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game with a +259 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.9 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allows 70.5 per contest (207th in college basketball).

This year, the Golden Eagles have a 13-1 record at home and a 5-4 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Marquette has won 14 games (14-2) when playing as the favorite, with three wins (3-4) when listed as the underdog.

In Big East games, Marquette is 11-3. It is 8-3 outside of conference play.

Marquette has taken home the victory in only one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (1-1), but it has 13 wins in 14 games when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Marquette Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-4 | Q2 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0

4-4 | 4-2 | 5-0 | 6-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Marquette is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Marquette is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Marquette has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Marquette Players

Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, putting up 15.3 points per game.

Oso Ighodaro paces Marquette with 5.8 rebounds per game, and Tyler Kolek leads the squad with 7.6 assists per matchup.

Jones makes 2.7 threes per game to lead the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's steals leader is Kolek, who grabs 1.8 per game. Ighodaro leads the team averaging 1.7 blocks an outing.

