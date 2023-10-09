Unleash your curiosity at the 13th annual Wisconsin Science Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Science Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Science Festival, visit https://www.wisconsinsciencefest.org/.

Ready, set, science! The annual Wisconsin Science Festival, a statewide celebration with an array of activities and events happening October 16-22, is fast approaching.

Taking place during what Gov. Evers has once again proclaimed as Wisconsin Science Week, the weeklong festival boasts more than 300 events in 40+ counties throughout the state. All are welcome to join the festivities through hands-on science exhibitions, performances, tours, pub nights, talks with scientists and authors, film screenings and so much more.

Each year, the Wisconsin Science Festival highlights a specific aspect of the world around us. In celebration of the many milestone anniversaries happening in Wisconsin, this year’s official festival feature is time and its undeniable influence on science, art and technology.

Sam Mulrooney, director of the Wisconsin Science Festival, says, “Time is one of our most precious resources and one of the most mysterious forces in our universe. It’s all around us, but many of us take it for granted. From Norwalk to Belleville, Marinette to Madison, we’re holding a number of events around the state that highlight the importance of time.”

One of those events is a special screening of “The End is Nye: Midnight at Noon,” part of a new series starring Bill Nye, who uses science to demystify our planet’s disasters and phenomena. Show director Brannon Braga and producer Rachel Hargreaves-Heald will host a Q&A session after the screening for a live and virtual audience.

Did you know that humans have been making glass for more than 6,000 years? On October 17, head to the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass for an informative and entertaining look at the history of glass. Plus, watch a professional glass artist create a unique piece of art!

What can you do in a minute? The Forestville Library is holding a time-themed pre-festival event for children on October 13.

A new addition to the festival is How it’s Made in Wisconsin. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and held in partnership with Wisconsin Tech Month, the initiative highlights unique products made in our state and the manufacturing processes that use science and technology to bring them to life.

“Each year it is so wonderful to see all of the amazing opportunities Wisconsinites have to explore the world around them and just be curious,” says Mulrooney. “We have a vast amount of expertise, creativity and innovation in Wisconsin, and the festival is a fantastic way to help connect these networks to inspire further engagement year-round.”

For the third year in a row, select library locations will once again distribute more than 2,000 Science in a Bag STEM Kits, which are free to local families to take home. Inside the kits are hands-on science and art activities that connect to research conducted throughout Wisconsin.

Nearby pickup locations include the Brillion Public Library, Gillett Public Library, Kewaunee Public Library, Kimberly Public Library, Manitowoc Public Library and Shawano County Library.

At the Brown County Central Library, watch erupting pumpkins, learn to code with GearBox Labs, celebrate all things space or experiment with hands-on STEM activities.

Local children’s museums and science centers, including the Children’s Museum of Green Bay and the Atlas Science Center, are getting in on the festival fun with a variety of events (free with museum admission). All are invited to participate in hands-on activities that help us explore the magic of science.

Nature enthusiasts are welcome to explore Wisconsin’s biodiversity through our statewide BioBlitz. Have you ever wondered how many species exist in our environment? From the shores of Lake Michigan to the forests of the Northwoods or the soil in your backyard, Wisconsin is teeming with life – and the Wisconsin Science Festival is holding a statewide BioBlitz project to learn more! During the week of the festival, people throughout Wisconsin will be finding species in the environment around them and adding their observations to our iNaturalist project.

The Badger Talks program brings the university to you with talks from UW researchers around the state. Don’t miss exciting talks on DNA, psychedelics, geology and more, including an October 19 discussion in Neenah that ponders, “Why do birds sing?”

And online events like virtual field trips for K-12 youth on October 17 and the Milwaukee Public Museum’s hybrid Science on Tap on October 19 offer opportunities to connect with science enthusiasts across the state.

The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival is a great time to unleash your curiosity and discover how science connects to our everyday lives. With hundreds of events throughout the state, there’s something for everyone!

For the full festival schedule, visit the Wisconsin Science Festival website.