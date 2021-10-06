Explore hundreds of virtual and in-person events at the 11th annual Wisconsin Science Festival

Sponsored - Sponsored by Wisconsin Science Festival. Find an event October 21 – 24, 2021.

From “magic” mushrooms to a celebration of the stars, the 2021 Wisconsin Science Festival is back in full swing October 21-24. This year’s festival will feature nearly 300 events in over 40 counties throughout Wisconsin.

Offerings include a variety of in-person and virtual activities such as hands-on science experiments, Q&As with scientists, demonstrations, performances, reading and more.

Laura Heisler , director of the festival and programming for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the Morgridge Institute for Research , says the festival is the perfect event to engage youth in science.

“I think it’s a way of having fun with science,” Heisler says. “Getting to talk with scientists who look like you do and who can share their experiences is a hallmark of the festival. There aren’t that many opportunities for kids, and adults for that matter, to get to talk to scientists and share their passion.”

New to the festival, Science in a Bag offers take-home activities for K-12 youth across the state. The free STEM kits feature science and research happening in Wisconsin and are available (while supplies last) at participating libraries, including Manitowoc Public Library, Farnsworth Public Library, Algoma Public Library and Chilton Public Library.

Local children’s museums, including the Children’s Museum of Green Bay , the Building for Kids Children’s Museum and the Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac , are getting in on the festival fun with a variety of events (free with museum admission). All are invited to participate in hands-on activities that help us explore the world around us – with a seasonal twist.

Thursday night features Big Ideas for Busy People: How Do We Know What We Know – The Role of Evidence in Advancing Understanding, a fast-paced event featuring five-minute talks from some of UW-Madison’s biggest brains. Big Ideas has been one of the most popular events for the past several years, and this year our scientists will delve into the role evidence plays in our scientific discoveries. Watch via livestream on October 21.

Two talks for the mycological community will be available via livestream on Saturday, October 23. At 12:30 p.m., join us for Magic Mushrooms? New Research on Fungus-Derived Hallucinogens at UW-Madison and Beyond , followed by Fungi in Wisconsin: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly at 1:45 p.m.

Nature enthusiasts are also welcome to explore Wisconsin’s biodiversity through our statewide BioBlitz . Have you ever wondered how many species exist in our environment? From the shores of Lake Michigan to the forests of the Northwoods or the soil in your backyard, Wisconsin is teeming with life – and the Wisconsin Science Festival is holding a statewide BioBlitz project to learn more! During the 100 hours from sunrise on Thursday, October 21, until sunset on Sunday, October 24, people throughout Wisconsin will be finding species in the environment around them and adding their observations to our iNaturalist project.

Heisler and her team noted that they learned a great deal from last year’s virtual festival and were grateful for the opportunity to engage with a wider variety of youth across the state of Wisconsin. Despite all the frustrations and constraints of the pandemic, they were still able to connect with people and spark an interest in science — festival attendance increased by approximately 30% to more than 43,000 people across Wisconsin.

Check the Wisconsin Science Festival website for more detailed information about the full festival schedule.

Highlighted events include:

Science in a Bag

Stop by participating library locations Oct. 21-24 during regular library hours to get a free Science in a Bag STEM Kit courtesy of the Wisconsin Science Festival. Activities are appropriate for ages K-12 and feature science and research happening in the state of Wisconsin.

Nature Explorers: Join the Wisconsin BioBlitz!

During the Wisconsin Science Festival BioBlitz , join with people all across the state during the 100 hours from sunrise on Thursday, October 21, until sunset on Sunday, October 24. Download the iNaturalist app on your device, join the Wisconsin Science Festival BioBlitz 2021 , go out and find at least 10 species in the environment around you and add your observations to the Wisconsin Science Festival BioBlitz!

STEMpowered Kids Week

This year the Building for Kids Children’s Museum is featuring STEMpowered Kids Week (October 19-23) – a week of opportunities for families to participate in activities focusing on science, technology, engineering and math, including programs hosted by local STEM professionals.

The week will be capped off with STEM Free Day on Saturday, October 23, featuring free admission for all to the museum, presentations and activities from local STEM professionals, and for the first time ever, the STEMpowered Kids Showcase, displaying projects created by local students.

The Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac Presents the “Power Charged” Forces of Nature!

On Thursday, October 21, 2-4 p.m., we will be building wind-powered cars made with balloons straws and various other materials. Try your hand at making a one-of-a-kind! See how fast and far your car can go!

On Friday, October 22, 10-11:30 a.m., we will explore solar energy! The sun warms our earth and lights our days. It can cook our food and electrify our homes. Dinosaurs relied on the sun for their existence. Is the sun responsible for the demise of the dinosaur? Let’s explore and have some fun!

Children’s Museum of Green Bay

Don’t miss the spooky seasonal events October 21-24!

Spooky Glow Slime, Thursday, October 21, 11 a.m.-noon: Learn about states of matter and the power of light.

Screaming Balloon, Friday, October 22, 11 a.m.-noon: Learn about the science of inertia and sound during this fun Halloween-themed program.

Oozing Pumpkins, Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m.-noon: Learn about chemical reactions during this spooky Halloween pumpkin experiment.

Pumpkin Circuits, Sunday, October 24, noon-2 p.m.: Learn about circuits with a pumpkin-y twist.

Children’s museum events are free with museum admission.