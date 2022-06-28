Tour a submarine at Subfest!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Maritime Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Maritime Museum, visit www.wisconsinmaritime.org.

Get up close and tour a submarine on Monday, July 4th, 2022 at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, WI during Subfest!

Subfest is an annual celebration of the submarine building history in Manitowoc, as well as a celebration of the individuals who have served and are serving in the submarine service.

Subfest will feature self-guided submarine tours. WWII submarine veterans will be available both on the submarine and in the museum to share their war stories and share with you the history of the museum’s World War II submarine USS Cobia.

A deeply discounted admission rate of $4 per person will be available on July 4th. Food trucks, live music and kids’ activities will also be available throughout the day.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s rooftop bar, Sub Pub, will be open on July 4th from 11 AM -11 PM. Offering stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Manitowoc River, it is the perfect place to relax and have a drink. Did we mention it is a great place to view the 4th of July fireworks?

Don’t miss out on all the fun at Subfest on July 4th in Manitowoc!

Wisconsin Maritime Museum address: 75 Maritime Dr. Manitowoc, WI 54220

Museum hours on July 4th: 9 AM- 7 PM