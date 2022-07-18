Check out LIFESIZE Battleship! Only at the Subpub!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Maritime Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Maritime Museum, visit https://www.wisconsinmaritime.org/.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum welcomes you to enjoy the downtown and Lake Michigan views along with a spectacular summer sunset from our rooftop bar, Sub Pub!

The venue features Wisconsin-made beer, wine, and spirits, including our local Manitowoc breweries, PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, and Craft Creek. This family-friendly atmosphere also serves boxed water, soda, juice, and flavored lemonades. If you plan to bring a large group, just call ahead to reserve a private table.

If you are hungry, downtown restaurants will deliver right to your table! While you are welcome to bring in your own food, we encourage you to support a downtown restaurant.

“You sank my battleship!” Stop by and check out our newest addition to Sub Pub, Lifesize Battleship! This unique, one-of-a-kind offering is available for free for groups to use.

Follow our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SubPubOnTheWater/, to stay up to date on pub closures and new offerings.

Hours: 5PM – 10PM Wednesday – Saturday, Noon – 5pm Sundays