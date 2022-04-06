Winning the war against acne and scarring

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine, visit https://wisconsinfunctionalmed.com/

You were a teenager once, and that means you likely dealt with teenage acne. Or worse, you had a severe form of acne that caused permanent scarring on your face, back, and neck. Remember when your skin couldn’t keep up with your growing body, and suddenly stretch marks had zig-zagged their way along your inner thighs and stomach?

As an adult, do you still experience acne and wonder why you’re being plagued with outbreaks some 20 years later? Maybe you’ve birthed a child and have the battle scars of an immediate C-Section. No matter what the reason, we’ve all had days in which we look in the mirror and wish we weren’t seeing the acne, the scar, or both. But we’ve exhausted all our options…or have we??

Today, there is a laser treatment that can dramatically improve the look and feel of your skin after acne and scarring, and can be found at Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine in Appleton.

The Fotona Laser for Acne

This treatment is safe and effective, without the need for medication, and will help improve skin texture and tone, while reducing the possibility of developing new acne inflammation.

How Does it Work?

The Nd: YAG laser penetrates the skin to an optimal treatment depth, goes to work on those overactive sebaceous glands, stimulates collagen remodeling, and reduces inflammation, all at the same time. With laser treatment, you should begin to see mild and moderately inflammatory acne reduce in intensity and frequency and will likely fade away in just a few treatments.

The Fotona Laser for Scarring

The Fotona Laser can also be used to treat unsightly scars and striae. Non-invasive, with immediately visible results, you can expect improved skin tone and texture, fast recovery times, and precise scar revisions.

How Does it Work?

Fotona’s Er: YAG laser safely and effectively provides the penetration depth required for light resurfacing of damaged skin while, at the same time, stimulating the production of new collage in the dermis. You will see scarring replaced with new, tighter, and healthier tissue as new skin forms.

You can expect 3-6 sessions are needed if your acne is mild or moderate. If more severe, the recommendation is between 6-9 sessions. As always, a full course of customized treatment options will be determined at your initial consultation.

Let the professionals help determine what is best for your specific situation. Dr. Tracy Page or Amy, the licensed esthetician at Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine, can provide aesthetic services, like facials, peels, and combo methods that bridge the gap between a facial and a peel. These services can all benefit and improve your skin and your self-esteem! They will also discuss the importance of self-care in your daily routine.

Spring Clean your skincare routine!

GET 20% OFF ALL AESTHETIC SERVICES SCHEDULED AND COMPLETED IN APRIL & MAY!

Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine can be reached for any of these services at the following: Office Phone: (920) 968-9311 or find Dr. Page at WisconsinFunctionalMed.com.