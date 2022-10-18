October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine, visit www.wisconsinfunctionalmed.com

Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine understands that there are questions not only when you get your cancer diagnosis and are in the middle of treatment, but all the unanswered questions that come with life after cancer. So, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, they are stepping out to discuss Post Cancer Wellness and how they can help.

POST CANCER WELLNESS

After cancer treatment, patients experience a wide variety of both physical and emotional changes. Some patients struggle with the transition from active treatment back to normal life. Lyndsay Hayes, NP, is an Oncology certified nurse who has spent years helping patients improve their health after they have completed cancer treatment.

We know that patients often experience:

Difficulty With Sleep

Fatigue

Increase In Stress

Mood Changes

Hormone Imbalances

Increase Or Decrease In Weight

Chronic Pain

Difficulty With Intimacy & Sexuality

Mental Health Challenges

At our practice, we offer a variety of services and treatment options to better manage these symptoms. We take a different approach to managing your post cancer care, and work together with you to treat your symptoms and optimize your health.

Give us a call to schedule a free consult and discuss treatment options. Lyndsay Hayes can be found at the Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine and reached at the following: Office Phone: (920) 968-9311 or find out more at WisconsinFunctionalMed.com.