I’m Losing My Hair! What Can I Do?

Let’s admit it. This pandemic has not been kind to any of us. On top of illness, you now also have to deal with hair loss Post-Covid. None of it is fair, but some of it is treatable! Regardless if you’ve had Covid or not, let’s look at some of the reasons why you might be losing your hair and then what can be done about it.

1. Hormones. Greater than 70% of my female patients in perimenopause and menopause complain of hair loss. You notice your hair is thinner, it breaks more easily, your hair became curly when it was once straight (or vice versa), it’s oilier, you might have a wider or more obvious part, or your hair becomes stringy.

2. Stress. If you’ve had stress occur to your body, or you’re ill, or anything that’s critical to your survival, then all your blood is going to shunt to that area to fix it, and it’s not going to really worry about hair growth. Bottom line: stress of all kinds can cause hair loss.

3. Weight loss. When people are eating low calorie diets, you may end up minimizing their nutrient intake. Your body then becomes so intent on losing weight that it may actually cause you to lose your hair, also.

4. Medications of all kinds can cause hair loss.

5. Inflammation in your body cause cortisol production. Cortisol production causes increased hair loss.

6. Chemicals in your hair products, how often you wash your hair, how you style your hair, toxins, etc. can all affect hair loss and hair growth.

“Yes, I’m definitely losing my hair, you’d say, and I know it’s because of this one thing.” However, it’s typically not just one thing. There’s a multitude of reasons that can cause hair loss, and so we try to dwindle it down to maybe two or three things that might be the reason why you, specifically, are losing your hair.

So, what can possibly be done to stop hair loss?

Exosome Therapy For Hair Loss

One thing we can look at doing is Exosome Therapy. Exosomes are kind of like stem cells. They’re actually the building blocks of stem cells. These small cellular products contain both RNA and mRNA, the initiator of protein manufacturing. Exosomes carry growth factors and facilitate hair growth and can ultimately prevent hair loss. Exosome therapy may begin promoting natural hair growth in as little as two to three months. You tend to see the most noticeable results six months after treatment has started and can continue over the course of a year. After therapy occurs, we typically recommend waiting another 3 to 6 months after that before considering another treatment of exosome injections.

Nutrafol Growth Activator

This is a groundbreaking advancement in scalp care and is now offered at Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine. This revolutionary hair serum is an Ashwagandha Exosome, the ingredient that promotes cellular renewal on the scalp to activate thicker, stronger hair. Along with other helpful Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, you can now support healthier hair naturally from the inside out. In a clinical study, 100% felt the serum was lightweight. 87% saw healthier hair after 30 days. 85% saw improvement in hair quality after 30 days.

Exosome therapy and Nutrafol can also be used together to combat hair loss! We strongly encourage patients to optimize their hormones and micro-nutrients for maximum hair growth.

Here are some additional things to consider when looking to get back that thicker, fuller, shinier hair you once had!

-A proper diet. Consume certain proteins naturally found in meat, fish, poultry, and eggs.

-Consume essential fatty acids found in salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel.

-Take Flax, antioxidants, and vitamins (especially B and D).

-Drink Green Tea to help with inflammation in your hair follicle.

Learn more about how some simple changes in your lifestyle, exosome therapy, and supplements like Nutrafol can make a positive difference in your health and hair growth by scheduling an appointment to discuss your own personal experience with hair loss.