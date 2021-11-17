How Hormone Therapy Can Reduce Menopause Symptoms!

Sponsored - Menopause is a normal part of the aging process. It is not a disease or a disorder, and in fact, many women find themselves relieved to be through the menopause experience. It means they no longer need to worry about things like getting their period, contending with painful cramps, or getting pregnant.

With all of that said, the menopause experience itself can sometimes be uncomfortable, consisting of some unwelcome physical and emotional side effects. Many women wonder if there are safe, natural ways to mediate these side effects, and the short answer is yes. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, or BHRT, can help women have a smoother, more pleasant menopause experience. We are pleased to offer BHRT female treatment options right at the Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine.

What is Menopause?

Menopause is a point roughly 12 months after a woman’s last period. The years leading up to menopause are sometimes known as perimenopause or the menopausal transition. This transitional season is usually marked by symptoms such as hot flashes or changes to the monthly cycle. The menopausal transition looks different from one woman to the next, but typically begins sometime between age 45 and 55, and often lasts around seven years. During the transition, the production of bodily hormones (especially estrogen and progesterone) will fluctuate considerably.

What are the Symptoms of Menopause?

Irregular periods

Hot flashes and night sweats

Chills

Vaginal dryness

Sleeping problems

Changes in mood

Slowed metabolism, resulting in weight gain

Thinning hair

Dry skin

Loss of breast volume

Foggy thinking & loss of memory

Increased anxiety

Mood swings

Low libido

What Role Do Hormones Play?

Hormones help to govern everything from growth to sleep cycles to sexual function. And, they help to govern a woman’s transition into menopause. Specifically, the menopausal transition is marked by fluctuations in progesterone, testosterone, and estrogen, three hormones produced in the ovaries. These hormones become unbalanced and eventually start to decrease. Rapid fluctuations and sharp decreases are what cause the various unwelcome symptoms of menopause, but by keeping those hormones in greater balance, it is possible to reduce symptoms. This is what hormone replacement therapy is all about, and it is a key reason why functional medicine holds so much promise for women as they enter their menopausal transition.

Understanding the Value of Female BHRT Treatments

Sometimes called natural hormone therapy, BHRT helps restore balance to the body’s hormone levels, particularly when the body is unable to produce sufficient hormone levels or maintain an optimal balance. Hormone supplements can be administered in a number of ways, including through pills, topical creams, implantation under the skin, and injections. Many functional medicine doctors prefer pellets, which allow for hormones to be released into the body gradually over time.

Female BHRT Treatments for Menopause Symptoms

When it comes to reducing the symptoms of menopause, hormone therapy for women is often a highly effective solution. A functional medicine approach grounded in BHRT can be used to reduce hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, and migraines. Additionally, BHRT can minimize mood swings and prevent a loss of interest in sex. And, it has been shown to be effective in minimizing weight gain.

There are also a number of aesthetic benefits associated with hormone replacement therapy. For example, estrogen supplements may slow the skin’s aging process, minimizing the development of wrinkles and fine lines while conserving hydration and elasticity.

Schedule an Appointment to Discuss Hormone Therapy for Women

Hormone replacement therapy can be a safe, natural, and effective way to ease the menopausal transition, and reduce unwanted symptoms.