Are Your Hormones Balanced? Find Out Now!

Sponsored - Estrogen Dominance: it doesn’t always mean that you have too much estrogen. Yes, that can happen. You can have too much estrogen in your body, but the other reason could be because you have low progesterone, and you don’t make enough to balance the estrogen that you do have. A simple way to think of it is to compare estrogen to the gas in your car, the accelerator. Now think of progesterone as the brake, and you really have to have an accelerator and a brake in order for your car to function appropriately. The same is true in your body. You have to balance your estrogen to progesterone in order to be healthy.

So, what are the signs that you have too much estrogen or are estrogen dominant because you have low progesterone? The list is lengthy, and you likely have one or more of these symptoms currently. If you have PMS, fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, breast lumps, you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, thyroid nodules, elevated antibodies to your thyroid, ovarian cancer, miscarriages, infertility, water retention, weight gain, cellulite, brown spots or discoloration on your upper lip or on the side of your face, mood swings, tender breasts, irregular periods, hair loss, thyroid disfunction, headaches, migraines, brain fog, insulin resistance, lower libido, osteoporosis, or an autoimmune disease, these are all signs that may show an imbalance of estrogen to progesterone.

Why would your progesterone be low? One reason could be that you don’t ovulate. Another reason is that you could be highly stressed! This is why it’s so important to take care of adrenal fatigue, so that it allows our body to make the progesterone that it needs. Another reason you may be low is that you’re going from perimenopause to menopause. It’s the very first hormone that we stop making when going through this change.

On the flip side, why is your estrogen high? There are 6 reasons:

Birth control pills. Our body is flooded with high levels of artificial hormones, which cause our own hormones to turn off. You could have estrogen dominance if you are on synthetic hormone replacement therapy. You may have xenoestrogens. These come from exposure to estrogen outside our bodies. This estrogen could come from our food, plastics, water supply, personal care products, etc. Obesity/Excess body fat can be a source of estrogen. The inability to break down estrogen appropriately and detoxify through our liver. Constipation. If you’re not having bowel movements every day, you could be recirculating the same estrogen thru the gut and never lowering your estrogen levels.

So, the real question is, what can you do about it? Start by getting your labs checked. Then, have your estrogen to progesterone ratio calculated. Have a conversation with your physician. As he/she starts to balance your hormones, these are the things she will be looking for to know you are on the right track to feeling better inside and out. Are your breasts tender, are you sleeping thru the night, did your PMS go away, are you losing weight, do you have less water retention, etc.?

Learn more about how functional medicine can make a positive difference in your health by listening to Dr. Page’s Hormones Podcast and scheduling an appointment to discuss your own personal experience with hormone imbalance. Dr. Tracy Page at the Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine can be reached at the following: Office Phone: (920) 968-9311 or find Dr. Page at WisconsinFunctionalMed.com.