When we’re all in, we all win.

In Wisconsin, it’s in our nature to do right by our friends and neighbors. Our health and our economy have never been more connected than they are today. We’re All In is an initiative based on the idea that to move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. Adjusting our behavior isn’t just the surest way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the smartest way to get our economy back on track. So as we navigate through these times, let’s remember that the actions of one can affect many. Let’s continue to do good for the greater good. And let’s never forget that in Wisconsin we’re all in this together.

Six simple things you can do to keep enjoying what you do:

Wear a mask.

The ultimate expression of smiling on the inside.

Keep it snug over your mouth and nose; the less you readjust or remove it, the more effective it will be.

Stay socially distant.

Now you'll really stand out in a crowd.

Keeping six feet of distance between you and others helps keep the virus from spreading during everyday interactions.

Keep gatherings small.

Up your odds of being the life of the party.

The fewer people you interact with and the less time you spend in crowds, the less likely the virus is to spread.

Keep your hands clean.

Staying healthy and clean hands go hand-in-hand.

Soap and water need 20 seconds to kill or wash away any virus; hand sanitizer needs to dry completely.

Sanitize surfaces.

Help wipe out the virus by just wiping.

A disinfecting wipe or soap and water daily is all it takes to keep the virus off things like phones and doorknobs.

Avoid touching your face.

Why mess with perfection?

Keeping any virus that may be on your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes lessens your chance of infection.

JOIN WE’RE ALL IN WITH THREE EASY STEPS:

1. FOLLOW

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Facebook: facebook.com/WeAreAllInWI

Instagram: @WeAreAllInWI

Twitter: @WeAreAllInWI

2. CAPTURE

Help tell the story: Take a picture of yourself social distancing with friends or

family, wearing your mask as you’re out and about or doing other things that

reflect how you’re keeping your community safe from COVID-19.

3. SHARE

Share your images on your own Facebook or Instagram pages with the hashtag

#WeAreAllIn. Post the reason why you’re all in with your image, like “I wear my

mask so my kid’s baseball team can keep playing.” or “I keep my distance so I can

keep going to my favorite restaurant.”

Go to WeAreAllInWI.com to see your post along with images from across the state of Wisconsinites protecting each other from the spread of COVID-19 to keep us all healthy and our economy strong.