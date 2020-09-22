When We’re All In, We All Win – Grounded Café

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of “We’re All In” and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more visit weareallinwi.com.

“We’re All In” is a Wisconsin initiative to raise awareness that the health of our people and the health of our economy are interdependent. The campaign encourages practicing safe behaviors during COVID-19 so we can more confidently continue to reopen, stay open and ultimately improve the state of our state This program celebrates what it is to be a Wisconsinite – supportive, protective of our most vulnerable and neighborly.

This week we visited Grounded Café at the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) on Adams Street in Green Bay and learned how they continue their mission and serve the community during and since Safer at Home in Wisconsin.

The ADRC is full service resource center for people to connect with transportation, home care, benefits and meal delivery. They continue to work with the community thru phone calls, virtual meetings, and urgent appointments. In 2017 the ADRC opened Grounded Café, a mission driven coffee house, with the vision and belief everyone can contribute to this community and all people are valued and celebrated. Those with disabilities learn skills in the café which in turn help them find employment within the community.

Support from the community is vital to what they do at the Grounded Café and ADRC. To maintain support the café offers online ordering, curbside pick-up and a delivery service. To maintain visibility and connection with the community they have virtual ordering at the Saturday morning Farmer’s Market using a camera and TV set up under their outside stand. Outside socially distance seating is also available Saturdays from 7-11 am. Visit Grounded Café to view their menu and order. They are open Monday-Friday 8 am to 2 pm.

