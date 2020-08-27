When “We’re All In”, we win - Twist Boutique

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of “We’re All In” and does not reflect the options of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more visit weareallinwi.com.

“We’re All In” is a Wisconsin initiative to raise awareness that the health of our people and the health of our economy are interdependent. The campaign encourages practicing safe behaviors during COVID-19 so we can more confidently continue to reopen, stay open and ultimately improve the state of our state This program celebrates what it is to be a Wisconsinite – supportive, protective of our most vulnerable and neighborly.

This week we visit Twist Boutique in Ashwaubenon to see what they did in an effort to keep the community safe and business going strong during the Safer at Home order. We learned they designed a line of comfortable and fashionable facemasks for adults, juniors and children. Some of those masks had N95 fabric filters as well. They also offered online shopping options at twistboutique.com and facebook.com/TwistBoutiqueGB so women could shop from the comfort of their home and pick up purchases curbside or have orders shipped directly to their homes.

Currently, Twist Boutique is open for business and is taking safety measures to ensure customers can shop without worry. The spacious store offers plenty of room for social distancing. They are requiring masks be worn and have hand sanitizing stations throughout the store. For those not comfortable shopping instore they continue to offer online shopping options and showcase “Twist Time at 10” a daily Facebook post on new arrivals or fashion tips.

Everyone plays a role in getting the state’s economy back which starts with focusing on these great habits:

Keep hands clean

Avoid touching your face

Sanitizing surfaces

Wear a mask

Stay socially distant

Keep gatherings small

“We’re All In” is an initiative based on the idea to move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. As we navigate through these times, let’s remember the actions of one can affect many.